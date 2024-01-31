Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $226.00.

1/22/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $207.00.



Tractor Supply stock opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.



The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.



A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

