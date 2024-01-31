IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Increased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $217.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

