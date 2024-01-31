iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 141,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 234,963 shares.The stock last traded at $36.03 and had previously closed at $35.97.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $688.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOK. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $294,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

