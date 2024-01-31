iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 209,405 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT stock opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

