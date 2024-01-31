James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $202.97

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 202.97 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.48). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.57), with a volume of 48,053 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.97. The firm has a market cap of £830.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,020.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

