Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $125.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $158.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

