Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $125.56 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $158.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

