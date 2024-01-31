Jefferies Financial Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $455.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on META. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $400.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.89.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

