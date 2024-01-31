Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $408.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $413.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

