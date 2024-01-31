Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,535,100 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,323,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Jervois Global has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

About Jervois Global

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

