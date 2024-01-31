Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,535,100 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,323,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Jervois Global has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
About Jervois Global
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jervois Global
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.