JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

JFrog Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 0.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,615,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,143 shares of company stock worth $13,909,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

