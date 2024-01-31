JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $27.88

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.88, but opened at $27.10. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 242,424 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 280.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

