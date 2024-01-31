Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.81. 1,011,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,107,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,453. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 227,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

