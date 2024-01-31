Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given “Hold” Rating at Melius Research

Melius Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

