Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.24). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $475.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

