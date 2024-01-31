Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,880,000 after buying an additional 72,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $191.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

View Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.