JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $514.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.52), with a volume of 58176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 16.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 496.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 480.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

In related news, insider James Macpherson acquired 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £1,021,840 ($1,299,059.24). Corporate insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

