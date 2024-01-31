K92 Mining Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

TSE:KNT opened at C$6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.15. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.92.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

