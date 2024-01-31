Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $35.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Renasant Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RNST opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Renasant by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Renasant by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Renasant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

