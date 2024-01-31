Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.64 and traded as low as C$5.43. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 113,484 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on KEL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.95 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.6098361 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. 15.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

