KeyCorp Raises AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $254.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.40.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Trading Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of APPF stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.48. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $231.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,517.84 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AppFolio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.