Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KEY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.72.

Keyera Price Performance

TSE KEY opened at C$32.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.30. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.17). Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.001224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

