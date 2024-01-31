Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE KRC opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.76%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $486,630. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 74.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

