KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLAC opened at $595.35 on Monday. KLA has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.16 and a 200 day moving average of $514.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

