Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

