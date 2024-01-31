Kristine Anderson Sells 5,068 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kristine Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.