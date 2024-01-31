Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

LAKE opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.48. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

About Lakeland Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

