Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $900.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2024 earnings at $28.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Shares of LRCX opened at $835.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.23. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

