Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. Lancashire has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.37.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

