Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $499,997.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $499,997.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $247,333.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

LTRN stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.19.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantern Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.