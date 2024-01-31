LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 557.33% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

