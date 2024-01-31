Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 16,400 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $393,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 820,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,685,546.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $405,246.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $174,122.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $97,908.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $432,738.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $185,322.39.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

