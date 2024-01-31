Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.