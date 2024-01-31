Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LGDTF stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About Liberty Gold
