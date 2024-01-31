Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.63

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.63 and traded as high as C$65.69. Linamar shares last traded at C$64.87, with a volume of 55,611 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNR shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linamar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.20.

Get Linamar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNR

Linamar Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$62.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.63.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 9.2005772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

In other news, insider Elliot Burger acquired 677 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.39 per share, with a total value of C$38,853.03. In other news, insider Elliot Burger acquired 677 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.39 per share, with a total value of C$38,853.03. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,894,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,983 shares of company stock worth $3,011,263. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.