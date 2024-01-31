Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,498 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NGG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

