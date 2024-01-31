Lincoln National Corp Acquires 476 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of D opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

