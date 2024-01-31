Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.5 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $100.97.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

