Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 650 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ChampionX by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 59.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 626,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

