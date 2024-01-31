Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

