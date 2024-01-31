Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 224 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in MYR Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

