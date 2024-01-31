Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $123.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

