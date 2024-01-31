Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 59,623 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,623 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of 8X8 worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in 8X8 by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 8X8 by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 2,024,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 272,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in 8X8 by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $434.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $165,345.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Get Our Latest Report on 8X8

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.