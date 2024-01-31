Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after acquiring an additional 418,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,792,000 after acquiring an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

NYSE CCK opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

