LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LTC Properties news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

