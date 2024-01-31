M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

