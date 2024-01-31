MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.99

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

MacroGenics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $868.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

