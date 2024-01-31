Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CART stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.40.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

