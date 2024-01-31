Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.23. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

