Mark A. Marino Sells 12,316 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CFO Mark A. Marino sold 12,316 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $19,951.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,923.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of RXT opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

